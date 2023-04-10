PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PHK opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

