PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE PHK opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
