Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $955,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

