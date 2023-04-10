PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 5.6%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 125,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 242,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

