Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 5%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 899,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,792,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.