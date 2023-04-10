PotCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,864.64 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $527,898.87 and $1,864.64 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00327579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011833 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,226,826 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.