Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 286,345 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,967. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

