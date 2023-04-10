Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,519 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN comprises about 0.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 5.73% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 356,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.36. 1,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $139.27 and a 52 week high of $173.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a PE ratio of 190.02 and a beta of 0.10.

