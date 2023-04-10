Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 324,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,773. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $113.01. The stock has a market cap of $637.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

