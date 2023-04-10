Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $22.32 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.20. 1,022,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $413.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.58 and a 200-day moving average of $359.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.