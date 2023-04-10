Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

APH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 694,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

