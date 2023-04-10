Proficio Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $624.96. The company had a trading volume of 402,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $613.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

