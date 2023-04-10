Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,443,000. Artha Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 253,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 339.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.31. 324,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,393. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

