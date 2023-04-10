Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.99. 12,995,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,180,395. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

