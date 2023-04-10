Progressive Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises about 2.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Waters by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

WAT traded down $3.25 on Monday, reaching $296.75. 53,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,531. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.61. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

