Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $231,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.68. 1,627,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $180.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

