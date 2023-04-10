Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.