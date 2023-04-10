Prom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.30 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Prom has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $93.14 million and $47.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00017952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,409.53 or 0.99934941 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.73495644 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,568,466.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

