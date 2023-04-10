ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.84

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.84 and last traded at $90.84, with a volume of 342503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

