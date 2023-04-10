ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $26.64. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 14,721,126 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.1% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.