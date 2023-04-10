ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $26.64. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 14,721,126 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.