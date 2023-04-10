ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM):

3/29/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €10.00 ($10.87) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/29/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €11.00 ($11.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/28/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €7.10 ($7.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/27/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €11.00 ($11.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €10.00 ($10.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/2/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €14.00 ($15.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €10.00 ($10.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €9.00 ($9.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €9.38 ($10.20). 518,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.34 and its 200-day moving average is €8.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 52 week low of €6.44 ($7.00) and a 52 week high of €11.38 ($12.37).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

