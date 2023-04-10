Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

In related news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

