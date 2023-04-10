PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $62,758.39 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PUBM opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in PubMatic by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
