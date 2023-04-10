PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $62,758.39 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in PubMatic by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

