PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $62,758.39 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $4,976,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in PubMatic by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

