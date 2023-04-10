Quantfury Token (QTF) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.89 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $95.89 million and approximately $7,368.09 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $9.59 or 0.00033702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.55153446 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,696.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

