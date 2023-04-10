Quantum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $181,182.79 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.59 and $181,182.79 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,409.53 or 0.99934941 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,206.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.