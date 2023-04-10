R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,258,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $117.85. 524,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,075. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

