Raymond James Trims Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Target Price to $70.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

