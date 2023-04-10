Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 3.5% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.