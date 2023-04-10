ReddCoin One Day Volume Reaches $9,977.06 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 83.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $9,977.06 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00325774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.