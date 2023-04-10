Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 3.5%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.16. 65,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 577,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Replimune Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

About Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,136,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 374,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

