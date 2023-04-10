Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/8/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/31/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/31/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 3/23/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 3/15/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 2/22/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2023 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

