Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fastenal (FAST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) recently:

4/8/2023 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2023 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Fastenal is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Fastenal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $51.96. 593,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,794. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 76,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 32,338.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.