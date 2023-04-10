Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 6.9%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.67. 673,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,531,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,199. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

