Reviewing CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 4.45, suggesting that its share price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 8.47 -$1.54 million N/A N/A CONMED $1.05 billion 3.11 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -37.41

Analyst Ratings

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -460.24% N/A -40.54% CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94%

Summary

Yubo International Biotech beats CONMED on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

