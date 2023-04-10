Reviewing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) & Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) and Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Isoray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 4.83% 9.94% 5.78% Isoray -115.91% -17.12% -16.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Isoray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.79 $4.84 million $0.20 34.20 Isoray $10.80 million 5.05 -$7.27 million ($0.07) -5.49

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Isoray. Isoray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Isoray shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Isoray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quipt Home Medical and Isoray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Isoray 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.78%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Isoray.

Volatility & Risk

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isoray has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Isoray on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors. The company was founded by Lance A. Bray in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

