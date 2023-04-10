Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.41) to GBX 5,790 ($71.91) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.02. The stock had a trading volume of 307,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,413. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

