Ripio Credit Network Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $16,961.49 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00029668 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,411.46 or 0.99910276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00224 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,816.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.