ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 130,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 111,606 shares.The stock last traded at $52.55 and had previously closed at $52.69.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,618,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.