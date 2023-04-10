Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$3.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Roots from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Roots Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE ROOT opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. Roots has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

