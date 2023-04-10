Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 4.4%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.50. 12,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 294,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in Ryerson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ryerson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.