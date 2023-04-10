Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

