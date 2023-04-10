Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lifted by Orcam Financial Group

Orcam Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,033,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 972,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. 117,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,394. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

