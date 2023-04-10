Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up to $71.44

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.44, but opened at $73.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $75.22, with a volume of 111,792 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $4,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after acquiring an additional 906,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $10,104,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

