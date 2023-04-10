Secret 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,692.64 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $25.78 million and $24,692.64 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00038415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00989268 USD and is down -15.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49,554.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

