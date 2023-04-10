Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 278 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.74. 79,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,889. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $86.76.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.