Security Financial Services INC. Buys 23,158 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.91. 128,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,082. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

