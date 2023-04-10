Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 64,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. 2,706,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,673,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

