Security Financial Services INC. Has $2.01 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 232,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after buying an additional 148,789 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 386,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

