Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 176,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 646,693 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

