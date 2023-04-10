Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,878 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

