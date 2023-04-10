Security Financial Services INC. Sells 14,677 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.66. The company had a trading volume of 894,808 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

